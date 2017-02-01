Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor to Marry Firefighter Who Rescued Her

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Boston Marathon bombing survivor is set to marry the firefighter who rescued her after the bombs detonated.

Roseann Sdoia, a Boston native who was a spectator near the finish line of the race in 2013, was hit by shrapnel from the second bomb that exploded, the Daily Mail reported.

Firefighter Mike Materia stepped in to save Sdoia’s life by using a belt as a makeshift tourniquet, and he held her hand as she was rushed to the hospital.

While at the hospital, Sdoia’s mother tried to set him up with her.

“In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him,” Sdoia told the New York Post. “She was like, ‘Oh, did you see that firefighter? He’s so cute.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I just got blown up.'”

Sdoia’s leg required amputation, and Materia was there by her side throughout the recovery process.

“I do feel that, in a sense, some things happen for a reason,” Sdoia said.

The couple went on their first date in June 2013, and Materia proposed to Sdoia in December.

He put a special engraved dog tag on their dog Sal, saying “Mike wants to know… If you’ll marry him.”

The couple plans to have a small wedding in October or November.

They plan to release a book in March called Perfect Strangers, which tells the story of four lives that intersected during the bombing.