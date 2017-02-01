Bureaucratic Traitors Seek to Undermine Donald Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Guerrilla Twitter accounts, private organizing meetings, and leaks to the press are all part of a growing group of bureaucratic dissenters in the federal government trying to undermine President Donald Trump’s administration, as the Washington Post details.

Here is a list of things that “the resistance” is doing:

career staff consulting with Obama-era appointees about how to fight Trump

leaking sensitive information about the workings of government to the press

setting up secret Twitter accounts: one account, @Rogue_DoD, has leaked Defense Department documents and opposition news

attending workshops and support groups about how to legally express civil disobedience.

slowing down their work

wearing Hillary T-shirts to work

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the vocal dissenters within the government on Monday. “I think that they should either get with the program or they can go,” he replied shortly.