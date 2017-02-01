First Lady Melania Trump Appoints Her Chief of Staff

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

First lady of the United States Melania Trump moved toward putting together her team with the announcement of her chief of staff on Wednesday — Lindsay Reynolds.

Reynolds formerly served in the President George W. Bush Administration White House. She will also serve as Assistant to the President, according to the White House. The chief of staff’s responsibilities will include managing the agenda for the office of the first lady as well as day to day operations.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“It has been an honor to take on the responsibility of the position of first lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family, and the traditions of our nation around the world,” Melania Trump said in a Wednesday statement from the White House. “I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly. I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as the first lady’s chief of staff,” said Reynolds. “The first lady is thoughtfully selecting her team, establishing the office of the first lady and supporting her husband President Trump. In addition, I am working to ensure that the White House Visitors Office is fully staffed and operational and ready to accept tour requests for the public in the coming weeks after a traditional temporary closure during the transition period. In the meantime, we are using this time to tend to routine maintenance, updates and renovations along the tour route to ensure the guest experience is top notch. ”

The first lady’s new chief of staff has spent 14 years in political fundraising, event management, and logistics. Cincy Magazine reported in November 2008 that Reynolds served as finance chair for the former President Bush and at the time served as a finance co-chair for John McCain as he ran for President of the United States.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana