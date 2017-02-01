New York Times Columnist Pleads With Globalist Billionaires to Save Nation from Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thomas Friedman, the nation’s best-paid salesman for divide-and-rule by transnational elites, is pleading for a coup-like intervention of globalist U.S. billionaires to end the wall-building terror of President Donald Trump.

Friedman is a regular columnist for the New York Times, but offers only one politically corporatist message — that high-IQ progressives, autocrats and corporatists should rule a globalist, borderless world, while throwing the occasional scrap to diversified, divided and leaderless American communities. Here’s his latest column:

Dear America’s Business Leaders: I am writing you today because it will soon become clear that you’re going to need to do a job that you’ve never thought of doing before: saving the country from a leader with a truly distorted view of how the world works and the role America should play in it… The only group whom Trump has some respect for, who can get access to him and who can maybe counter the malign ideological instincts of [Steve] Bannon & Company are the likes of Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Jeff Immelt, Mark Zuckerberg, Eric Schmidt, Jamie Dimon, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Indra Nooyi, Ginni Rometty, Dennis Muilenburg and Doug McMillon… The way we lift American workers is not by building higher walls, but rather stronger communities — where business, philanthropies, the local school system and local government forge adaptive coalitions to enable every worker to engage in lifelong learning and every company to access global markets and every town to attract the smart risk-takers who start companies. That is exactly what is happening in America’s best communities, and the job of government is to scale it, and the job of big business is to defend it. So don’t be fooled by a Trump sugar high; your businesses will thrive only if America is the country that prepares itself and its workers to live in a world without walls, not one that goes around erecting them.

In his most recent book, titled “Thank You For Being Late,” Friedman called for an unlimited inflow of foreign white-collar workers to compete against America’s university educated middle-class. “We need … removing all limits on H-1B visas for foreign high-skilled knowledge workers,” he says, even though his immigration-and-diversity plan would destroy the prosperity, confidence and political power of the American middle-class and professional class.

Friedman also thinks Islam is just great, saying in his book that:

The golden age of the Arab-Muslim world was between the eight and thirteenth centuries, when it became arguably the world’s greatest polyculture, centered in Spain and North Africa. That was a period of great intellectual ferment in the Arab-Muslim world, which became the place to study science, math, astronomy, philosophy, and medicine.

The historical record does not match his claims about Islam’s role, either in Spain or Baghdad.

