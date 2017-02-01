The Hill: Establishment Republicans Nervous About Bannon’s Influence

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The advancement of President Trump’s chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon has some Capitol Hill establishment Republicans nervous.

Jonathan Easley and Amie Parnes report at The Hill:

“The president has the right to appoint [Bannon] to be his adviser, but I think there is a lot of concern about his influence,” said one GOP lawmaker, who spoke on background to offer a candid view from Capitol Hill.

Bannon has reportedly formed an alliance with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law. That would give him enormous power in the White House given Kushner’s perceived influence with Trump. On the refugee order, Bannon is seen as having worked closely with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, a former aide to Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) known for his hard-line position on immigration.

Sessions, who is expected to be confirmed soon as Trump’s attorney general, is also seen as a Bannon ally. And Bannon has brought other people to the White House from Breitbart News, giving him more influence.

