Liberal Pundit: Democrats Should Obstruct Neil Gorsuch Because Trump Lost Popular Vote

Jason Sattler, a USA Today contributor famous for his “LOLGOP” social media accounts, calls for “outrageous obstruction” to the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch, arguing: “A popular-vote loser chose him for a stolen Supreme Court seat. No more business as usual.”

From USA Today:

It’s time for the sweet resistance we’re seeing in the streets to start showing up in the U.S. Senate.

Democrats in the chamber have the votes to hold up exactly one major appointment from President Trump without any Republican help. And they should fight Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court with every vote they’ve got — even if it means ending the ability to filibuster any high court nominations in the future.

They have no other choice.

This is an appointment by the biggest popular vote loser of the modern era to fill a stolen seat. Pretending this is just Senate business as usual would pat the GOP on the head for pulling off the heist of the century, and it would give Trump a thumbs up for his first-week “shock and awe” campaign of executive orders designed to roll back immigration, the Affordable Care Act and voting rights.

