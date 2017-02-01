Poll: 49 Percent Approve of the Job Trump Is Doing as President

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nearly a majority of voters, 49 percent, approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Thirty percent of registered voters strongly support President Trump, while 19 percent somewhat approve. Another thirty percent strongly disapprove, while 11 percent somewhat disapprove. Ten percent weren’t sure or had no opinion.

While 42 percent said the country was on the right track, another 58 percent said it was on the wrong track.

Trump’s approval rating has increased quickly: Four days after assuming office, Gallup found Trump had an approval rating of 45 percent, the lowest since the outfit began polling.

The Morning Consult questioned 1,991 registered voters from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.