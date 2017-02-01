SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Neil Gorsuch, as well as the president’s recent executive orders.

King said Conservatives “should be very happy to the level of being excited about this,” referring to Gorsuch, adding, “I can’t see a downside on it.”

“I am convinced,” he continued, “that we will have a justice on the Supreme Court that, number one, believes the Constitution means what it says and means what it was understood to mean at the time of its ratification, whether it’s the body of the Constitution, or the amendments that came later.”

King urged both Democrats and Republicans to support Gorsuch “as a judge who will interpret the Constitution. We want a judge to interpret the law and that’s all we want him to do. That is what he will do,” said King.

