Donald Trump Meets With Harley-Davidson Executives

President Donald Trump met with Harley-Davidson executives on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, recognizing the American company for creating jobs in the United States.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus, a Wisconsin native.

Trump spoke for about 15 minutes with the executives who arrived on Harley Davidson motorcycles. Most of the conversation was not audible to reporters, but it appeared that the executives pointed out the different kindS of motorcycles to the president.

When reporters asked if Trump would ride a motorcycle, he quipped, “Boy, would you like to see me fall off one of these!”

“Harley-Davidson has been an American success story since 1901,” Spicer said to reporters at the White House press briefing. Spicer said he would meet with Harley executives and union workers to hear about ways to expand their business.