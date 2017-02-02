IRS Attorney Arrested for Dealing Meth on the Side

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Internal Revenue Service (IRS) attorney based in Washington, D.C. was arrested for allegedly shipping methamphetamine from his apartment to Long Island, New York over the past few years.

Jack Vitayanon, 41, is facing charges of conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, the Washington Examiner reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Selling methamphetamine is a serious crime which is made more egregious when it is committed by a U.S. government attorney assigned to the Office of Professional Responsibility of the IRS,” Angel Melendez, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations New York, said in a statement.

Vitayanon, who works in the IRS’ Office of Professional Responsibility, negotiated sales and distribution quantities with undercover HSI agents and shipped the meth from his D.C. apartment to Long Island through Federal Express.

“As alleged, the defendant – a federal attorney working for the IRS’s Office of Professional Responsibility – broke bad and supplemented his income by selling distribution quantities of methamphetamine,” stated United States Attorney Robert E. Capers for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY).

Vitayanon worked with people in Arizona and Long Island to distribute the drug. An undercover agent recorded a conversation with Vitayanon on the Internet on Dec. 15, 2016 and observed him smoking meth from a glass pipe, according to the complaint.

When law enforcement searched his apartment, they found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging material and drug ledgers.