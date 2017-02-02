Rasmussen: 82 Percent of Republicans, 54 Percent of Independents Back Trump’s Refugee Moratorium

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Republican voters overwhelmingly approve of President Donald Trump temporarily halting the importation of refugees, even after a media firestorm falsely labeled it a “Muslim ban.”

Rasmussen Reports filtered out media hysteria and asked likely voters: “The federal government has banned refugees from all countries from entering the United States for the next four months until there is a better system in place to keep out individuals who are terrorist threats. Do you favor or oppose such a ban?” A majority, 52 percent, favored the move, while 43 percent opposed it, and six percent were unsure.

Men strongly approved of the temporary ban, with 61 percent supporting it and 34 percent opposing it. Only 43 percent of women support it, while 51 percent oppose it.

Younger voters are far more in favor of the moratorium than older ones: Of those aged 18 to 39, 57 percent favored the ban. Meanwhile, 49 percent of voters aged 40 and older approved of the ban.

When it came down by political affiliation, 82 percent of Republicans approved of the refugee freeze while 15 percent disapproved. Over a fifth (22 percent) of Democrats approved, while 71 percent opposed it. Of voters not affiliated with either of the two major parties, 54 percent approved and 40 percent disapproved.

A similar Reuters poll conducted from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31 found those strongly supporting Trump’s move to halt refugee resettlement outnumbered those that strongly opposed it three-to-one.

Moreover, a majority of all voters want a dramatic reduction—or as Trump once put it, “a total and complete shutdown”—of immigration into the U.S. A non-partisan poll taken before Election Day found 54 percent of voters would like to see immigration levels halved or reduced to zero, with 58 percent agreeing illegal aliens should not be allowed to stay in the U.S. at all.

Pollsters questioned 1,000 likely voters from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.