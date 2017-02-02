Sen. David Perdue: Chuck Schumer’s Tears Worthy of the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. David A. Perdue Jr. (R.-Ga.) said on the Senate floor that Minority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s (D.-N.Y.) public display of emotion over President Trump’s new restrictions on refugees and immigrants belonged more in Hollywood than the nation’s capital.

“The Minority Leader’s ‘tear-jerking’ performance over the past weekend belonged at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, not in a serious discussion of what it takes to keep America safe,” said Purdue, who like the president is a businessman and an outsider.

“Folks back home are fed up with members of this body stirring up global hysteria to score political points,” he said.

Perdue addressed the way the Jan. 27 executive order has been characterized by the Democrats and the mainstream media.

“Let’s be clear. This temporary action is not a so-called Muslim ban, and no Muslim ban has been put into place,” he said. “As a matter of fact, the five countries most heavily populated with Muslims around the world were not even included in this temporary pause on movement. In fact, almost 90 percent of the world’s Muslim population is not even remotely affected by this temporary pause.”

The senator said it is important to remember that the executive order was built on determinations made by President Barack Obama and his national security team.

“The seven countries that were included in President Trump’s executive order – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – were included for specific reasons,” Perdue said.

“Each of these nations were previously identified by President Obama as posing national security threats to the United States,” he said. “This is not targeted at any religion. It is simply a temporary pause on the movement of individuals from nations of concern in order to assess whether or not our current screening system is in the best possible shape to protect Americans.”

In the days after the order was signed and released, there were major protests in Washington and airports across the country.

“I’m apoplectic that members of the minority party – and the former President of the United States – would actually say or imply otherwise,” the senator said.

“Their current encouragement of civil unrest and disobedience is both deplorable and unacceptable,” he said. “The failed foreign policy of President Obama in Syria, and the broader Middle East, has made the world more dangerous than any time in my lifetime and helped to create the current refugee crisis around the world.”

Watch Sen. David Perdue’s remarks from the Senate floor here: