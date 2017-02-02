SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A substitute teacher in Oklahoma was arrested for indecent exposure after she performed a cartwheel in front of her class without wearing undergarments.

Lacey Sponsler, 34, allegedly exposed herself in front of students in the junior choir room of Pawhuska High School in Pawhuska after she did a cartwheel in front of students wearing a long dress without undergarments, KOTV reported.

A 17-year-old female student told police that Sponsler announced to the class that she was not wearing any underwear before she performed the cartwheel, talked about using drugs, and said that “14-year-old boys were like men,” Newser reported.

The student also told police that she saw Sponsler’s vagina “open and close, as her legs were in the air.”

A student reportedly captured a Snapchat video of the incident, which police got a hold of and prompted police to arrest Sponsler.

When police questioned her about the video, she initially denied the incident, but then said she “did not remember” doing the cartwheel.

Sponsler told police she was simply “trying to be a cool teacher” and that she only danced with the students, according to the police report.

Sponsler has pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2009 and 2011, the Smoking Gun reported.