White House Promises ‘Extreme Vetting’ for Australian Refugee Deal

President Donald Trump will allow the refugee deal with Australia go through, White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed, despite the fact that it was negotiated during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“The president is unbelievably disappointed in the previous administration’s deal that was made and how poorly it was crafted,” Spicer explained to reporters at the White House Press Briefing.

Speaking to Harley-Davidson executives and union members, Trump mentioned the discussion about the deal with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“I just said why? … Why are we doing this. What’s the purpose?” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Spicer confirmed that the refugees would be allowed into the United States, but would go through a “very very extreme vetting process” to make sure they had peaceful intentions.

Trump signaled his opposition to the deal, after reports surfaced that he had an angry phone call with Turnbull.

“Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Why? I will study this dumb deal!”