Sierra Club Chief: Abortion Is Key to ‘Sustainable Population’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The executive director of the environmentalist Sierra Club said that abortion is a critical tool for protecting the environment from the threat of overpopulation.

On Thursday, the Sierra Club’s Michael Brune appeared on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight to argue for the importance of “reproductive rights” as a means of culling the world’s population and protecting the environment.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Brune said that abortion “helps to address the number of the people that we have on this planet. We feel that one of the ways in which we can get to a sustainable population is to empower women to make choices about their own families.”

When abortion is legalized, Brune suggested, it helps keep the population from expanding out of control.

“We believe in empowering women’s rights. We believe that women who have rights and who have the ability to have choice about their reproductive—make their own reproductive choices—will help to produce strong families and will help to protect the environment at the same time.”

“Sierra club is pro-choice, Brune said.

On January 14, the Sierra Club issued a statement summoning Americans to join Planned Parenthood and other organizations in protesting President Donald Trump.

“Today, the Sierra Club is mobilizing its members across the country to join Center for Community Change, United We Dream, SEIU, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign and other allies in national-day-of-action rallies to support immigrants and oppose Trump’s xenophobia,” the statement read.

Curiously, Michael Brune said that Sierra would speak out and show up in support of immigrants and families threatened by Trump’s “hateful promises to deport millions,” while simultaneously supporting abortion policies aimed at eliminating large numbers of the population.

Earlier this week Brune issued a statement opposing Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, describing Gorsuch as “more extreme than Justice Scalia.”

“Gorsuch has proven himself hostile to environmental protection, women’s rights, and the rights of workers and cannot be trusted to protect our air, our water, or our communities,” Brune said in a statement.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome