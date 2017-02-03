Donald Trump Calls Out ‘Professional Anarchists’ After Berkeley Riots

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted again to the aftermath of the Berkeley riots in response to a scheduled speech by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

“Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rioters caused an estimated $100,000 in property damage in Berkeley on Wednesday, and only one person was arrested. Bank windows and ATMs were smashed, a Starbucks was looted, anti-Trump graffiti was painted on store fronts, Molotov cocktails were thrown, and garbage fires were lit in the streets.

On Thursday, Trump responded to the rioting by threatening to cancel federal funding for colleges that failed to protect the right of free speech.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump wrote on Twitter.