Skip to content

Donald Trump Celebrates Job Gains: ‘I Think It’s Going to Continue Big League’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

by Charlie Spiering3 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that 227,000 jobs were created in January, meeting with his Economic Advisory Council at the White House on Friday morning.

“Great spirit in the country right now,” Trump said, speaking to the press. “So we’re very happy about that. I think that it’s going to continue big league. We’re bringing back jobs. We’re bringing down your taxes. We’re getting rid of regulations.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump promised “exciting times” ahead, previewing a tax bill “soon” and a healthcare bill “even sooner.”

“Amazingly, it’s never happened before that politics has become a much bigger subject than the Super Bowl,” he said. “This is usually Super Bowl territory.”

Trump told the business leaders that he wanted to hear from them as he tackled more reform proposals to make their businesses better, including getting rid the cumbersome Dodd-Frank legislation.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.