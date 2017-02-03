Donald Trump Celebrates Job Gains: ‘I Think It’s Going to Continue Big League’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that 227,000 jobs were created in January, meeting with his Economic Advisory Council at the White House on Friday morning.

“Great spirit in the country right now,” Trump said, speaking to the press. “So we’re very happy about that. I think that it’s going to continue big league. We’re bringing back jobs. We’re bringing down your taxes. We’re getting rid of regulations.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump promised “exciting times” ahead, previewing a tax bill “soon” and a healthcare bill “even sooner.”

“Amazingly, it’s never happened before that politics has become a much bigger subject than the Super Bowl,” he said. “This is usually Super Bowl territory.”

Trump told the business leaders that he wanted to hear from them as he tackled more reform proposals to make their businesses better, including getting rid the cumbersome Dodd-Frank legislation.