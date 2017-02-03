Trump Recognizes ‘Tremendous Work’ of Catholic Schools

In honor of National Catholic Schools Week, President Donald Trump is praising the nation’s Catholic educators as “vital to our success and prosperity as a country.”
The president states:
In recognition of National Catholic Schools Week, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of the dedicated Catholic school administrators, teachers, priests, and support organizations who work tirelessly to build and sustain quality Catholic schools across the Nation.
The theme of this year’s National Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge, and Service.” I appreciate the many ways in which Catholic schools nurture devotion, impart wisdom, and minister to the 2 million students who enter their halls every day, and to the diverse communities they serve.
Congratulations for the tremendous work you have done to educate our Nation’s youth each and every day. Your continued and sustained efforts are vital to our success and prosperity as a country.
Sincerely,
DONALD J. TRUMP
At the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, Trump said, “Our republic was formed on the basis that freedom is not a gift from government, but that freedom is a gift from God.”
“So, I want to express clearly today to the American people that my administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect religious liberty in our land,” the president added.
