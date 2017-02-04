Surveillance Video: Armed Suspects Flee Foiled Home Invasion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Surveillance video from a home in Alamogordo, New Mexico, shows three armed suspects fleeing the front of a residence after a foiled home invasion.

The incident occurred Thursday night around 9 pm.

According to KOB 4, Alamogordo Police says “three armed men and a woman [tried] to break into a home.” The woman knocked on the door and the three men approached with weapons once the resident opened it.

The homeowner closed the door when the men approached and the men tried to open it, only to look through the glass and see something that set them to flight.

In the video, one of the suspects can be seen holding a handgun and another can be seen holding an AR-15 style rifle.

Alamogordo Deputy Chief Roger Schoolcraft said the suspects “headed south on foot” and are currently being sought.

