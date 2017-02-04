Woman Records Herself Performing Oral Sex in Courthouse

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Florida woman recorded herself performing oral sex in a courthouse right before she appeared in front of a judge for drug-related charges.

The woman performed the sexual acts during business hours in an empty hallway at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville and posted the video to Twitter with the caption, “Just found a way to get out of trouble,” Action News in Jacksonville reported.

The woman was identified by the Daily Mail as 26-year-old Brittany Jones, who performed the sex act on a man sitting on a bench.

Officials say the man in the act, which was caught on courthouse surveillance cameras, may work as a security guard there.

Jones isn’t facing any charges in the incident, but it is being investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit.

Jones has since deleted the video on social media.

Jones was in court for an arraignment hearing related to a Jan.19 arrest for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, the Florida Times-Union reported.

She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to time served, which totaled two days in jail.