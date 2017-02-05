Drone Worth $1.5 Million Goes Missing from Arizona Army Base

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A drone worth $1.5 million disappeared from an Arizona army base after its launch on Tuesday.

The Shadow unmanned aircraft disappeared on a training flight after the drone lost “connection with the ground station,” the Associated Press reported.

Soldiers part of the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state launched the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow Tuesday evening from Fort Huachuca before it lost communication. The drone was launched as part of a training mission.

“Despite considerable efforts to locate the missing Shadow, it has not been found and is thought to have disintegrated upon impact somewhere in the local area,” the Army said in a statement.

The Shadow is a short-range, airborne reconnaissance system that can “fly for eight to nine hours and cover a distance of 125 kilometers,” the Army Times reported.

It weighs 450 pounds, has a 58-liter fuel capacity, travels about 134 miles, and has a wingspan of 20 feet.