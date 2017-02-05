Skip to content

Drone Worth $1.5 Million Goes Missing from Arizona Army Base

In this Oct. 20, 2015 photo, a Shadow unmanned aircraft operated by the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade over the U.S. Army Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Wash., with the moon in the background. The Army is developing the ability for Apache attack helicopter pilots to control a camera-equipped Shadow drone, allowing them to see an objective from a safer operating distance. (Peter Haley/The News Tribune via AP)
Peter Haley/The News Tribune via AP

by Katherine Rodriguez5 Feb 20170

A drone worth $1.5 million disappeared from an Arizona army base after its launch on Tuesday.

The Shadow unmanned aircraft disappeared on a training flight after the drone lost “connection with the ground station,” the Associated Press reported.

Soldiers part of the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state launched the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow Tuesday evening from Fort Huachuca before it lost communication. The drone was launched as part of a training mission.

“Despite considerable efforts to locate the missing Shadow, it has not been found and is thought to have disintegrated upon impact somewhere in the local area,” the Army said in a statement.

The Shadow is a short-range, airborne reconnaissance system that can “fly for eight to nine hours and cover a distance of 125 kilometers,” the Army Times reported.

It weighs 450 pounds, has a 58-liter fuel capacity, travels about 134 miles, and has a wingspan of 20 feet.


