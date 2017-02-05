SNL Audience Cheers Wildly After Character Calls Donald Trump ‘Little White Bitch’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday Night Live and Alec Baldwin returned with another Donald Trump skit featuring the president (and his skull masked advisor “Steve Bannon”) in the Oval Office making calls to foreign leaders.

During the skit, “Trump” calls Zimbabwe and the African dictator threatens the president.

“You think you are big tough dictator?” he asks Trump. “I will rip out your spine and drink from your skull, you cannot even walk downstairs you little white bitch.”

SNL audience cheers wildly after dictator calls Trump a "little white bitch" and vows to "rip out your spine and drink from your skull" pic.twitter.com/RvyafMgInw — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 5, 2017

The audience cheered wildly in response to the threat to the president of the United States.