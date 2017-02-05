SNL’s Sean Spicer Puts ‘Fake News’ CNN into a Cage

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday Night Live featured a skit with actress Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer, the press secretary for Donald Trump, who spends his press briefing threatening and bullying reporters for asking him questions about the administration.

At one point, McCarthy’s Spicer yells at a Wall Street Journal reporter, threatening to put them in the corner like CNN.

The camera turns to a diaper-clad reporter in a cage protesting that, “We’re not fake news!”