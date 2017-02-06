Benghazi Survivor Mark Geist Slams Senate Democrats for Hypocrisy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A February 6 NRA ad features Benghazi survivor Mark Geist calling out Democrat Senators for being willing to “hold the floor” to delay confirmation of a Trump cabinet nominee but lacking the commitment to pick up the phone and provide help when Americans at the Benghazi consulate were under attack.

The ad was released as Democrats announced their intention to delay a vote on Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos.

Geist says:

I know the truth about Benghazi, I was there, fighting alongside five Americans who were all raised to believe that if you have a chance to save someone’s life and you don’t try, that’s more criminal than anything else. So we fought for 13 hours and we saved lives. But we are not unique. We are no different than the Americans who ran back into those crumbling towers or the Americans who tackled the armed terrorist on that French train. Or the many faceless, nameless Americans who every day risk their lives for perfect strangers, trapped in burning cars or dangerous waters, because if they didn’t no one would.

He concludes by saying, “Where was that courage among the politicians that had the power to make the difference during those 13 hours in Benghazi? I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.”

.@SenateDems have the energy to #Holdthefloor all night to delay another Cabinet nominee but couldn't pick up the phone during Benghazi. pic.twitter.com/zrWS2xni1L — NRATV (@nranews) February 7, 2017

Roughly 16 mins after the NRA released the ad in which Geist condemned Democrats’ hypocrisy, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proved Geist’s point by tweeting:

While the GOP is pushing a vote on Betsy DeVos, the people are rallying outside. We're with them. #VoteNoDevos pic.twitter.com/uTTeEgEHFE — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 7, 2017

