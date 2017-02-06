FAKE NEWS: Sean Spicer Trashes New York Times ‘Bathrobe’ Report

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer ridiculed a story published by the New York Times that reported that President Donald Trump spends a lot of time in the White House watching television in his bathrobe.

“I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe,” Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One in response to the story. “He definitely doesn’t wear one.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The story reported that Trump was struggling being “cloistered” inside the White House, and that his senior aides were having difficulty adjusting to their new roles in the White House — and to each other.

But Spicer accused the reporters of getting the story horribly wrong, calling it “literally the epitome of fake news.”

“That story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the president an apology,” he said. “Literally blatant factual errors and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so-called reporting.”

Spicer accused the New York Times reporters of failing their readers by printing unsubstantiated rumors.

“From top to bottom it made up stories that don’t exist and I think that’s unfortunate for people that look to news institutions like that for their news,” he said.