A Legion of Liberals in Despair Over Patriots Win

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

by Warner Todd Huston6 Feb 2017Houston, TX0

As the New England Patriots performed a miraculous come-from-behind win to clinch another Super Bowl title, giving quarterback Tom Brady an historic fifth Super Bowl ring, liberals from coast to coast lapsed into despair that anyone close to President Donald Trump could become winners.

As soon as Patriots running back James White stretched over into the end zone to slam the pigskin down for that game-winning touch down, liberals took to Twitter to vent their outrage.

Immediately the hash tag #notmysuperbowlchampion started trending with many slamming Brady and Trump.

Naturally, many liberals were crushed by Super Bowl 51 and took to Twitter to lament that it felt just as bad as how they felt on Election Day last November when Trump pulled his own come-from-behind win.

Naturally many, many other Twitter users seemed to enjoy the liberal tears.

