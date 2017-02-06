A Legion of Liberals in Despair Over Patriots Win

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As the New England Patriots performed a miraculous come-from-behind win to clinch another Super Bowl title, giving quarterback Tom Brady an historic fifth Super Bowl ring, liberals from coast to coast lapsed into despair that anyone close to President Donald Trump could become winners.

As soon as Patriots running back James White stretched over into the end zone to slam the pigskin down for that game-winning touch down, liberals took to Twitter to vent their outrage.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immediately the hash tag #notmysuperbowlchampion started trending with many slamming Brady and Trump.

A hashtag that I will use both before and after #SuperBowl51 – #NotMySuperBowlChampion — Douglas Young (@douglasyoung67) February 5, 2017

Tom Brady is a Trump supporter AND a cheater #notmysuperbowlchampion — tom battles (@tomf0olery) February 6, 2017

Naturally, many liberals were crushed by Super Bowl 51 and took to Twitter to lament that it felt just as bad as how they felt on Election Day last November when Trump pulled his own come-from-behind win.

I haven't felt this anxious since 9pm on election night #SuperBowl — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 6, 2017

@nedfulmer same here but at least with the game we have a different winner next year! Not stuck for four years like the other #SuperBowl — ladylauraanne (@ladylauraanne) February 6, 2017

Trump won the election and now his favorite team has won the Super Bowl. Let it sink America. — SHUG Jarrod Barnes (@jay1677) February 6, 2017

It's like November 8, 2016 all over again. #NotMySuperBowlChampion — Douglas Young (@douglasyoung67) February 6, 2017

This game is literally an analogy of election night #SuperBowl — T (@tinnkky) February 6, 2017

Why does the #SuperBowl remind me of the 2016 Election 😳 — Aneesh (@Aneesh_Shinkre) February 6, 2017

Um Atlanta actually won if you look at this other metric that nobody counts.#notmysuperbowlchampion pic.twitter.com/hHmDhpsOvY — Pablo Townbergh (@ScumbagLeft) February 6, 2017

This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 6, 2017

Of course Pats win. This is a year when evil triumphs. Had Harry Potter come out this year, Voldermort would have won.#SuperBowl — Michael Guevara (@wonk_ink) February 6, 2017

Can one of u real Americans lend me an OxyContin? — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 6, 2017

https://mobile.twitter.com/billmaher/status/828444931320537088

Did the Russians hack the Super Bowl, too? Is nothing sacred? — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) February 6, 2017

Naturally many, many other Twitter users seemed to enjoy the liberal tears.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.