Skip to content

Liberals Explode with Vitriol as #NotMySuperBowlChamps Trends on Social Media

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
The Associated Press

by Warner Todd Huston6 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As the New England Patriots took yet another Super Bowl win, liberals from coast to coast exploded with vitriol on social media, furious that a team with tangential links to President Donald Trump came out on top Sunday. Since that final touchdown the hash tag #NotMySuperBowlChamps and other similar tags have been trending.

The left-wing sports media has been out for blood for the better part of a year because Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft all came out as unapologetic fans of President Trump. And, now that they’ve won the Super Bowl the left has turned apoplectic.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Since last night’s big game, liberals have flooded Twitter, Facebook, and other social media services with several versions of the hash tag after Trump pal Tom Brady led his team to yet another Super Bowl title.

Along with #NotMySuperBowlChamps, users also employed #NotMySuperBowlChampions and #NotMySuperBowlTeam to attack the Patriots.

Of course, even as the liberals were losing their minds, again, many others took time out to slam liberals by sticking their finger in their eyes and joking about how the Falcons “won the popular vote” or how the Russians “hacked the Super Bowl.”

Then there was this laugher…

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.