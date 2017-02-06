Liberals Explode with Vitriol as #NotMySuperBowlChamps Trends on Social Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As the New England Patriots took yet another Super Bowl win, liberals from coast to coast exploded with vitriol on social media, furious that a team with tangential links to President Donald Trump came out on top Sunday. Since that final touchdown the hash tag #NotMySuperBowlChamps and other similar tags have been trending.

The left-wing sports media has been out for blood for the better part of a year because Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft all came out as unapologetic fans of President Trump. And, now that they’ve won the Super Bowl the left has turned apoplectic.

Since last night’s big game, liberals have flooded Twitter, Facebook, and other social media services with several versions of the hash tag after Trump pal Tom Brady led his team to yet another Super Bowl title.

Along with #NotMySuperBowlChamps, users also employed #NotMySuperBowlChampions and #NotMySuperBowlTeam to attack the Patriots.

The winner should be determined by who has more fans, not more points.

Winning is racist and Tom Brady is a fascist. #NotMySuperBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/ceMzrKTpb8 — Elizabeth® (@MissLizzyNJ) February 6, 2017

The Patriots didn't win today.

Hate won.

Fear won.

Racism won.

Sexsim won.

Homphobia won.

Literally shaking. #NotMySuperBowlChamps — Luis Antonio Miguel (@lamknight7) February 6, 2017

A hashtag that I will use both before and after #SuperBowl51 – #NotMySuperBowlChampion — Douglas Young (@douglasyoung67) February 5, 2017

Tom Brady is a Trump supporter AND a cheater #notmysuperbowlchampion — tom battles (@tomf0olery) February 6, 2017

#NotMySuperBowlChamps Me: "I hate the Patriots, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and nothing can change my mind." Woke Twitter: "Hold my beer." pic.twitter.com/hNtuDS2t48 — ScottInSC (@ScottInSC) February 6, 2017

Demand a recount! Call for the NFL to not recognize the Patriots as champs! Then protest the parade!#RESISTANCE #NotMySuperBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/U0xFTan1AB — Chow (@Dodge5Adam) February 6, 2017

This is what bullshit happens in Donald trumps America! #NotMySuperbowlChamps — Mikey Doherty (@cheeks_jr) February 6, 2017

How am I supposed to take this HRM test while I'm still recovering from last night's game?😫😫😫 #RiseUp #NotMySuperBowlChampions — Sky Stricklin (@Skyryder96) February 6, 2017

It's Monday and Tom Brady is really happy…..life sucks #notmysuperbowlchampions — A. B. (@twistedpod2) February 6, 2017

Of course, even as the liberals were losing their minds, again, many others took time out to slam liberals by sticking their finger in their eyes and joking about how the Falcons “won the popular vote” or how the Russians “hacked the Super Bowl.”

@MarkLazerus But, didn't the Falcons win the popular vote? #notmysuperbowlchampions — Lets Go Blues (@Ibleedblue8403) February 6, 2017

John Lewis holding a sit-in to protest #superbowl. Said he feels best when he's sitting around & doing nothing anyway.#notmysuperbowlchamps pic.twitter.com/UfHsWGvumW — Wake Up Nation (@John_Adams_2016) February 6, 2017

Maybe a men's march will change the results? #NotMySuperBowlChamps — Matt (@StartedTweeting) February 6, 2017

Leftists have managed to spin a white racism narrative in a sport that is 70% African-American. #NotMySuperBowlChamps — Red Pill Philosophy (@RedPillTweets) February 6, 2017

Then there was this laugher…

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.