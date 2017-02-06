Organizers of the Women’s March Are Planning a ‘General Strike’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington are planning another event that will highlight women’s issues.

The organizers announced on Instagram that they are planning the event as a “general strike” called “the day without a woman.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Huffington Post reported that details about the event have not yet been made public and the organizers still haven’t announced a date for the event.

The Women’s March on Washington took place the day after President Trump’s inauguration along with “sister marches” in cities across the country and around the world.

More than 500,000 people attended the march in Washington, according to ABC News.

The Women’s March gained a lot of media attention for its size and because it denied official sponsorships to pro-life feminist groups, Breitbart News reported.

People poked fun of Monday’s announcement on Twitter:

When you walk off the job for a day and that male colleague gets promoted because he didn't, don't cry. Got it? https://t.co/STXEm2uDp2 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 6, 2017

Which will result in: Women Without a Job when they are (correctly) fired https://t.co/ZjoVc2gqqa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 6, 2017

I feel like a day where we don't have to interact with radical feminists would be a great day for America. https://t.co/SlnhhW8oTa — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 6, 2017

@gabriellahope_ wouldn’t it grammatically be “a day without women” — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) February 6, 2017

Others looked forward to the announcement:

This is what I'm talking about. Hit 'em in the wallet. https://t.co/rEj1ckAjra — CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) February 6, 2017