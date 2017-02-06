Police: Ohio Woman Raped Four-Year-Old

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Ohio woman allegedly raped a four-year-old on January 4, police say.

India Kirksey, 20, of West Price Hill was arrested Monday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail, WXIX report.

Investigators say she recorded herself performing a sex act on the child, according to WLWT.

Someone in Texas saw the video and contacted Cincinnati-area authorities, prosecutors state.

Cincinnati police say that Kirksey gave them a taped confession, according to the criminal complaint.

A judge set her bond at $350,000 Monday morning.