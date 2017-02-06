Teens Rob 16-Year-Old Girl, Push Her on NYC Subway Tracks–Good Samaritan Helps Her Up

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 16-year-old girl was robbed and pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City after a group of teens confronted her, police said.

The girl was standing on the southbound platform of the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when a group of 10-15 teenage boys surrounded her at around 8 p.m., the New York Post reported.

After the boys confronted her, they shoved her onto the tracks, beat her up, and robbed her of $20, a knit hat, a denim jacket, and a school ID.

Once the suspects fled, a good Samaritan helped the victim back up to the platform, the New York Daily News reported.

She was taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, treated for her injuries, and released, police said.

Police said the girl hurt her head and ankle but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still looking for her attackers as of Monday.

Police at first thought the victim knew her attackers, but she later said she did not recognize them and she couldn’t see their faces because the incident happened too quickly.