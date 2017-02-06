Donald Trump: ‘I Call My Own Shots’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump clarified his authority Monday, after a week of frenzied media and leftist speculation that “President” Steve Bannon was actually controlling the president in the Oval Office.

“I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

Trump also took a shot at polls showing that his strict restrictions on immigration from high-risk countries in the Middle East were unpopular with the public.

A CNN poll showed that 53 percent of the public disapproved of the executive order, and a CBS poll showed 51 percent opposed the order.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election,” he added. “Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 49 percent of Americans “strongly” or “somewhat” agreed with the restrictions, while 41 percent said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disagreed with them.

During his Fox News interview with Bill O’Reilly, Trump defended his restrictions, calling the rollout “very smooth.”

“I think it was very smooth. We had 109 people out of hundreds of thousands of travelers, and all we did was vet those people very, very carefully,” Trump said.