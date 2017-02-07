Donald Trump Vows Court Battle for ‘Common Sense’ Immigration Executive Order

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump vowed to fight in the courts to defend his executive order on immigration restrictions, appearing willing to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“We’re going to take it through the system,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s very important for the country… we have to have security in our country.”

Trump made his remarks during a meeting with county sheriffs, and discussed his commitment to law and order.

Speaking to the press at the meeting, Trump said that every president should have the right to block people from certain areas in the world, calling it a “common sense” decision for national security.

When asked if he would take his case to the Supreme Court, Trump replied, “It could, we’ll see. Hopefully we don’t have to.”

Trump reminded reporters that ISIS specifically said that they would use the migration system to infiltrate the United States and other countries.

“And then we’re not to be tough on the people coming in?” he asked. “Explain that one.”