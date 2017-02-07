Hillary Clinton Declares ‘Future is Female’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton recorded a message for the women’s rights campaign group MAKERS in which she praised the “amazing energy” of January’s anti-Trump women’s march while declaring that the “future is female.”

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female. Just look at the amazing energy we saw as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world,” she said.

The women’s march, which took place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, saw thousands of activists take to the streets to protest Trump’s presidency, including celebrities such as singer Madonna, filmmaker Michael Moore, and actress Scarlett Johnansson.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

“So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who is worried about what the future holds, and wonders whether out rights, opportunities and values will endure. And remember, you are the heroes, the history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future,” she continued.

Recent reports suggest that although she will not have an official role in the White House, Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will play an important role in shaping the administration’s policy improving the lives of American women and girls.

