Obama Goes Kitesurfing with Billionaire Richard Branson

While former President Barack Obama was in the Virgin Islands with British billionaire Richard Branson, he took up kitesurfing.

Branson posted a video of the kitesurfing former president on his Virgin Air website, calling it a “huge honour” to host the former president and the first lady for their vacation:

Branson said he challenged Obama to learn to kitesurf while he learned how to foilboard to see who could stay on his feet the longest.

“Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it,” Branson wrote.

Branson whisked the Obamas away from their post-presidency destination at Palm Springs and took them to his private island on his private jet.