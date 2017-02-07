Donald Trump: ‘The Haters Are Going Crazy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted to the ongoing hysteria from the media and the left about his relationship with Vladimir Putin after he again declined to denounce the Russian president in an interview with Bill O’Reilly.

“I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

During the Fox News interview before the Super Bowl, Trump said that he had “respect” for Putin.

“Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him. He’s a leader of his country,” he said. “I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not.”

O’Reilly repeatedly called Putin “a killer,” suggesting to Trump that he should distance himself.

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump replied, citing the Iraq War. “What do you think — our country’s so innocent? You think our country’s so innocent?”