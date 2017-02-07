White House Responds to Iranian Ayatollah: ‘There’s a New President in Town’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer reacted Tuesday to a statement from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who said that Donald Trump “showed the real face of the United States,” accusing him of putting a five-year-old in handcuffs.

“I think Iran is kidding itself if they don’t think there’s a new president in town,” Spicer replied when asked about the Ayatollah’s comments in the White House press briefing.

He accused Iran of trying to “flout” the Joint Agreement reached with former President Obama, adding that Trump would continue to do what he thought was necessary to protect the United States.

“He will continue to take action as he sees fit, and the president has made clear time and time again that he’s not going to project what those actions will be, and he will not take anything off of the table,” Spicer said.

The ayatollah called for a protest of Trump in the streets in Iran on February 10. “They will show others what kind of stance the nation of Iran takes when threatened,” he said.