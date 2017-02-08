Carly Fiorina Considering U.S. Senate Run from Virginia in 2018

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina confirms she currently considers a run for a U.S Senate seat from Virginia in 2018, although she calls it a “very, very tough race” for Republicans.

When asked on a Virginian radio station whether she would run, Fiorina said that she “does not know yet,” although she is “certainly looking at that possibility.”

“It’s a little early to be making that decision. We’re two weeks into a new administration,” Fiorina said.

Should Fiorina run, she would need to defeat the incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who last year ran as Hillary Clinton’s running mate on her failed presidential campaign.

However, Fiorina said the Republicans needed to be “realistic” about their chances of flipping the state in 2018.

“Virginia is a purple state. Virginia has two Democratic senators. The Democratic Party is going to throw everything they have at defending Tim Kaine’s seat,” Fiorina said.

“Who knows what the future will bring, [but] I look forward to continuing to talk to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia about things that we agree on, things that we may not yet know we agree on — most people are pragmatic, most people have a lot of common sense,” she continued.

The former CEO of technology firm Hewlett-Packard dropped out of the Republican presidential primary last February. In 2010, Fiorina ran for the U.S Senate seat of California, but lost to the incumbent Senator Barbara Boxer by over one million votes. Ted Cruz also named her as his presidential running mate before he dropped out the race in May.

Fiorina is not the only Republican eyeing the seat of Virginia. Last month, sources close to conservative radio host Laura Ingraham suggested she also considers a bid, having been approached by Republican leaders to run.

