Donald Trump: ‘The Wall Is Getting Designed Right Now’

President Donald Trump said his proposed wall on the Southern border of the United States is currently in the design phase.

“The wall is getting designed right now,” he asserted on Wednesday during a speech to law enforcement officials at the Major Cities Chiefs Association Winter Conference in Washington D.C.

Trump acknowledged that some people said that he was “only kidding” on the campaign trail when he promised to build a wall that he repeatedly described as “big and beautiful.”

“I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid,” he said, describing the wall as a great tool to help reduce drugs and crime coming over the border.

Trump again compared his wall to the one that Israel has, pointing out that they are very effective if done properly.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled his support for the wall, calling it a “great idea.”

“President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration,” he wrote on Twitter. “Great success. Great idea.”