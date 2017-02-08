Intel CEO Meets with Donald Trump, Promises 3,000 High-Tech Jobs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Intel CEO Bryan Krzanich met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, promising to invest $7 billion into an Arizona factory and creating 3,000 high-tech jobs.

“Intel is very proud of the fact that a majority of our manufacturing is here in the US, and the majority of or research and development is here in the US, while over 80 percent of what we sell is sold outside of the US,” Krzanich said according to the White House press pool.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump and Krzanich met in the Oval Office and made remarks to the White House reporters after the meeting.

Krzanich said that the factory would support about 10,000 people in the Arizona area, creating a boost to the economy. The factory will produce “nanometer chips” according to Krzanich.

Trump said that the new investment was ”a great thing for Arizona.”

“We’re very happy and I can tell you the people of Arizona are very happy,” he said.