Kansas Rally Against Campus Carry Draws 15 People

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Photographs show that a Wichita State University rally against campus carry drew 15 people on Tuesday, counting the speaker.

The rally was in support of proposed legislation that would undo campus carry for law-abiding citizens, forcing said citizens to wander the campus defenseless like everybody else.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to KMUW, “a small group” of students and staff rallied the Rhatigan Student Center. Their motto was “Carry Minds, Not Guns.”

Freshman Ian Englebright said campus carry “creates more problems than solutions.” He said lawmakers who supported guns for self-defense “think that by having concealed carry on this campus they’re making it safer, when in fact, I feel more uncomfortable because I don’t know if the person next to me has a gun or not.”

The 15 person rally at Wichita State was designed to pressure lawmakers into adopting a revision of the state’s campus carry law. That revision would allow colleges and universities to opt out of campus carry, creating a situation like we currently see in Ohio, where campus carry is legal at the state level but barred by every college and university because some students get nervous when law-abiding citizens are armed for self-defense.

For example, Ohio State University president Michael Drake is against campus carry. And even after 11 people were hospitalized following the November 28 car and knife attack attack on the Ohio State campus, Drake voiced his opposition for allowing law-abiding students to be armed to fight back. He said, “We had a circumstance here where there was someone who was a threat to the community and he was neutralized by a professional within one minute and that would be how we think things should go.”

The legislative change sought in Kansas would result in numerous colleges and universities taking a similar position, mandating that students remain defenseless in the classroom and simply dial 911 then shelter in place while law enforcement responds. This is the type of plan that was followed on April 16, 2007, when 32 unarmed people were shot to death on Virginia Tech’s gun-free campus.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.