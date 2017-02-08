SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Law enforcement officials applauded after President Donald Trump attacked the “dishonest media” for misleading Americans to believe that police officers were no longer respected in the country.

Trump asserted that many young Americans had “tremendous respect” for law enforcement, despite what they might have heard on the news.

He explained that young people considered law enforcement officials as “role models” and even wanted to be a police officer or a sheriff when they grew up.

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you different, don’t let the dishonest media try and convince you that it’s different than that, because it’s not,” Trump said, as the audience applauded.

Law Enforcement Applauds Trump’s Attack on the ’Dishonest Media’ pic.twitter.com/TMXLx6GFbs — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 8, 2017

Trump made his remarks at the Major Cities Chiefs Association Winter Conference.

He vowed “zero tolerance” for acts of violence against law enforcement officials, acknowledging that they had experienced difficulties in the past few years.

But he acknowledged that people who wore the law enforcement uniform would be held to the highest possible conduct.

Trump said that law enforcement had been unfairly undermined in recent years, and deserved unity and support.

“Those who demonize law enforcement or use the actions of a few to discredit the service of many of many are hurting the very people they say they want to help help,” he said.