Sessions’ Confirmation: Era of ‘Mass Amnesty Policies’ Is Over, Says Pro-American Immigration Reformer

A pro-American immigration reform applauded Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as U.S. Attorney General, saying the “days of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration… are over.”

“Sessions is unparalleled in his knowledge of the proper role of the Department of Justice, the legislative process, and the rule of law, all of which will be critical in restoring much-needed accountability and responsibility to the nation’s immigration policies,” said a statement from Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

“An able Senator and sincere advocate for fairness, Senator Sessions fully understands the dangers posed by the 300 jurisdictions around the nation that have adopted policies that impede federal immigration enforcement and protect criminal aliens,” Stein said.

Under Sessions’ leadership, the Department of Justice will likely take action against jurisdictions that embrace dangerous policies that shockingly defy federal law. These policies have been directly responsible for periodic crimes committed against innocent citizens, whom our laws are meant to protect

“The days of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration, pushing for the adoption of mass amnesty policies, and allowing tens of thousands of criminal aliens to dodge deportation are over,” Stein added.

During his contentious confirmation hearing, Sessions vowed to end the cycle of mass immigration, mass amnesty, and ever-larger waves of migrants enticed by the promise of legalization.

“I’m going to follow the laws passed by Congress,” Sessions said. “I do believe that if you continually go through a cycle of amnesty that you undermine the respect for the law and encourage more illegal immigration into America. I believe the American people spoke clearly in this election. I believe they agreed with my basic view.”

The Senate confirmed Sessions 52-47 Wednesday evening.