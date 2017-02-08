Submit Your Questions – Join Breitbart News for an Exclusive Facebook Live Interview with Sean Spicer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Please join us Thursday evening on the Breitbart News Facebook page for an exclusive interview with White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Breitbart’s White House Correspondent Charlie Spiering will sit down with Spicer in his first-ever Facebook live interview as White House press secretary.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The event will be broadcast live on our Facebook page on Thursday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Submit your questions below or on the Breitbart News Facebook post for consideration in the interview and “like” the ones you want to see answered.