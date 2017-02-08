Skip to content

Submit Your Questions – Join Breitbart News for an Exclusive Facebook Live Interview with Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will reveal his 'unbelievably highly respected' pick to replace the late Supreme Court Antonin Scalia on Tuesday evening.
Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty

by Breitbart News8 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Please join us Thursday evening on the Breitbart News Facebook page for an exclusive interview with White House press secretary Sean Spicer. 

Breitbart’s White House Correspondent Charlie Spiering will sit down with Spicer in his first-ever Facebook live interview as White House press secretary. 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The event will be broadcast live on our Facebook page on Thursday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Submit your questions below or on the Breitbart News Facebook post for consideration in the interview and “like” the ones you want to see answered.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.