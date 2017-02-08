White House Shuts Down Democrat Calls for Impeachment

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The White House dismissed Democrats calling impeachment for President Donald Trump even as he has just begun his presidential term.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I think whether it’s the Democrats in the Senate who are trying to stall these nominees or these little political stunts on the House side, the bottom line is I think by and large you see the support that the president’s receiving for his policies throughout the country,” replied White House press secretary Sean Spicer during the White House press briefing in response to a question from Breitbart News.

Spicer said that the American people could realize that “business as usual is over” in Washington and that Donald Trump would work to keep his promises that he made to voters.

Democratic Representative Maxine Waters suggested that Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election, which she called an impeachable offense.

“I think that is something that would put the question squarely on the table whether or not he should be impeached,” she said during an MSNBC interview.

“My greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment,” Waters later said during an interview with Cheddar.

But Spicer was ultimately dismissive of Waters remarks.

“I think when you see stuff like that, I think it really just shows that they really missed the message that voters sent this past November,” he said.