White House Objects to Drudge Criticism: GOP Needs Time to Replace ‘Mammoth’ Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the pace of the Republican party on important issues like tax legislation and repealing Obamacare.

Online journalist Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report criticized Republicans on Twitter for their sluggish momentum in Washington D.C., suggesting that they be “sued for fraud” after promising immediate action on repealing Obamacare and important tax policy. Drudge also questioned the Trump administration’s committment to an “executive order targeting ‘conflict minerals'” but not getting rid of the Obamacare tax penalty.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I think it’s hardly stalling,” Spicer said, after Breitbart News asked him to react to Drudge’s assessment.

He defended the Republican party’s pace on important issues like Obamacare.

“I think it’s a mammoth thing to repeal and replace,” Spicer said, reassuring supporters that the president was still committed to his promise.

He reminded reporters that Speaker Paul Ryan also promised to repeal Obamacare by the end of the year.

Spicer explained that Republicans didn’t just want to jam through a repeal without taking time to do it right—as Democrats failed to do when they passed the legislation.

“We can do it swiftly or do it right,” Spicer said. “He wants to do it right.”