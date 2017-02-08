Zionist Group Demands Pelosi Retract Slander Against Bannon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), a prominent pro-Israel group, is calling on Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to retract her recent comments calling White House chief strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon a “white supremacist.”

“ZOA urges U.S. House Minority Leader Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to retract her defamatory, ugly and erroneous name calling of Senior Presidential Strategist Stephen Bannon,” the organization wrote in a press release.

“It is beneath the dignity of her office, and sets a very bad example for the nation, for her to engage in name-calling – especially when she hurls attacks that are baseless and untrue,” the press release said. “We are thus deeply disappointed that Congresswoman Pelosi repeatedly defamed presidential advisor and National Security Council member Stephen Bannon on February 2, 2017 by wrongly and falsely calling him a ‘white supremacist.'”

ZOA says the “absurdity” of Pelosi “labeling Mr. Bannon a ‘white supremacist'” is evidenced by the multiple pro-Israel stories published by Breitbart News while Mr. Bannon was the site’s chairman.

ZOA cites:

“Mr. Bannon also hired and worked closely with persons of every race and creed at Breitbart (gay, straight, white, black, Orthodox Jewish, Christian, Muslim, etc., etc.), again confirming that he is definitively not a ‘white supremacist,'” the organization said.

The ZOA statement also highlights the hypocrisy of Pelosi, who “has often spoken about the importance of improving ‘civility’ in politics and political campaigns,” making these malicious claims against Bannon.

“We urge Congresswoman Pelosi to restore her promise of civility and to retract the slanderous name-calling against Mr. Bannon,” ZOA demands.

