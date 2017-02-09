Kellogg’s to Shutter 39 Distribution Centers as Layoffs Loom

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kellogg’s is shutting down 39 distribution centers across the country, the embattled cereal giant announced this week.

“While this is the right move for the company to achieve our long-term objectives, it was a difficult decision because of its impact on employees,” company spokesperson Kris Charles said, according to CNYCentral.

The Michigan-based company did not specify how many jobs would be lost during its year-long layoff plan, part of an initiative to shift toward a “highly efficient warehouse model.” Though as many as 1,100 full-time workers could be impacted, given Kellogg’s estimation that an average distribution center employs 30 full-time workers.

Kellogg’s stock saw a decline and its brand perception online took a deep negative nosedive last year following the cereal maker’s politically-driven attack on Breitbart News and its 45 million monthly readers. The company complied with demands from obscure left-wing advocacy groups, who pushed a social media campaign to coerce companies away from advertising on Breitbart.

Charles said Breitbart News and its tens of millions of readers “aren’t aligned with” the cereal maker’s “values as a company.”

Breitbart News launched its #DumpKelloggs petition, which has been signed by more than 430,000 people.

Kellogg’s beef with Breitbart News came amid widespread allegations of racism toward factory workers and profiting from the use of child labor.

It was also reported that Kellogg’s politically-motivated nonprofit has close ties to radical anti-American billionaire George Soros, hate group Black Lives Matter, and deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

The left wing campaign to coerce companies to pull their ads from Breitbart News has had “little to no impact” on the organization, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said at the time.

