Republicans Unveil 2018 Midterm Congressional Targets

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has released a list of congressional seats they target for the 2018 mid-term elections, as the party seeks to retain its House majority.

The initial list includes 36 Democrat-held seats that the NRCC regards as vulnerable, including the swing districts of Reps. Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Charlie Crist (Fla.), and Josh Gottheimer (N.J.). Over a third of the targeted districts lie in blue-collar areas where Donald Trump won despite a Democratic congressman representing the voters.

“The success of our government depends on Republicans maintaining a strong majority in the House. We owe the American people assurance that the agenda we were elected on — healthcare reform, a stronger national defense, and more good-paying jobs — is fulfilled,” said Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), chairman of the NRCC.

“Our battle plan will put us on offense in 36 Democrat-held House districts. Our strategy will allow us to be competitive in races throughout the country and achieve our overall goal of keeping Republicans in control of the House,” Stivers continued.

As well as a Republican president, Republicans control both the House and the Senate, with a 47 seat majority in the House, and a four-seat majority in the Senate. Congressional races in November favored the Democrats as they won back six seats, but far from enough to give them back control of the lower chamber.

In 2010 and 2014, mid term elections saw massive swings towards the Republicans, as voters expressed their disappointment over the failings of the Obama administration.

Last month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) also released their list of target seats, made up of 59 districts, particularly ones in which Hillary Clinton received more votes than Donald Trump.

“House Democrats are on offense all across the map this cycle, and we have already begun investing in districts that have not traditionally been on the battlefield – a reflection of historical midterm trends, the widespread backlash to President Trump, and a deeply unpopular Republican agenda,” DCCC spokesman Tyler Law said. “Here’s a reality check: the NRCC lost six seats – including longtime incumbents – during a favorable national environment last cycle – and this one will be much worse for them,” he predicted.

