Poll: Voters Trust Trump Administration More Than Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A poll conducted by Emerson College shows voters see the Trump administration as more truthful than media.

A majority of registered voters, 53 percent, said the media are untruthful, while 39 percent said they were untruthful.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When it came to the Trump administration, 49 percent said they were truthful, while 48 percent said they were untruthful.

“The partisan split on this topic is clear,” said Professor Spencer Kimball in a press release on Tuesday:

89 percent of Republicans find the Trump administration truthful, versus 77 percent of Democrats who find the administration untruthful. Conversely, 69 percent of Democrats find the news media truthful, while a whopping 91 percent of Republicans consider them untruthful. Independents consider both untruthful – the Trump administration by a margin of 42 percent/52 percent and the news media by a margin of 45 percent/47 percent.

That means nearly a third of Democrats, or 31 percent, find the media untruthful. Trump has overwhelming support from Republicans, and deep skepticism about media makes independents and a significant portion of Democrats lean his way.

Pollsters questioned 617 registered voters from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6 with a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.