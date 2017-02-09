President Trump Reacts to Court Ruling on Travel Ban: ’It’s a Political Decision’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that the 9th Circuit court upheld a stay to his executive order to restrict immigration and travel from several high risk Middle East countries, while the court case proceeds.

Trump commented on the decision on his way to a dinner at the White House with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Sheldon Adelson, speaking to Breitbart News and a handful of reporters briefly in the West Wing.

“We’ll see them in court. It’s a political decision and we’re going to see them in court, and I look forward to doing it,” he said. “We have a situation where the security of our country is at stake, and it’s very, very serious situation, so I look forward, as I just said, to seeing them in court.”

Trump predicted that his administration would win the court case “very easily.”

Earlier, Trump tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”